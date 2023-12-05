Bombing Mishap at Kaduna Village Unfortunate – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has describing the accidental bombing of a village in Kaduna State by the army as unfortunate.

This was as he sympathized with the families of victims, the people and government of Kaduna State over the bombing at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read in part, “President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

“The President directs a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.

“The President also directs swift and comprehensive medical attention for surviving victims while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.”