Bolanle Raheem Was Killed While Pregnant With Twins – Mother

The mother of slain female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, has said her daughter died while pregnant with twins.

She said this when the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, paid a condolence visit to tmher residence on Tuesday.

She said, “I cannot see my ‘The Law’ again. People usually call her ‘The Law’. She was taken away from me. She was pregnant with twins.

“She died with her glory. She left a five-year-old daughter behind. And they took her away.

“On Monday, my granddaughter came to me and said ‘Grandma Iju Ishaga, I saw you yesterday when you were crying; you were shouting; is it because of my mummy?’ And I said ‘yes’.

“Then she came again and told me, ‘Pastor Jerry said what God cannot do does not exist; so, grandma, stop crying’. And she kissed me on the cheek.

“It is not easy. A child that I have been training since childhood. I suffered over her. I hawked oranges; there is nothing I did not do.”

Concise News learnt that Raheem was shot and killed on Christmas day by a policeman who blamed accidental discharge.