Bolanle Raheem: How Policeman Killed My Wife – Husband

Gbenga Raheem, the husband of late Bolanle Raheem, has revealed how his wife was shot and killed by a policemen in Lagos.

The incident happened in the Ajah area on December 25 when he and his wife and some family members were going out to celebrate Christmas.

Gbenga, who was recorded while narrating the incident to consolers, said some policemen stopped their vehicle at Ajah Bridge before one of them identified as Drambi Vandi opened fired on his wife who was reportedly pregnant.

He said, “On December 25, my wife, nieces, nephews, and cousins, who had come for the holiday, all went to church. On our way back, my wife said since it was Christmas Day, we should take everyone out, so, we went to a supermarket at Abraham Adesanya, then to Domino’s Pizza.

“After that, we headed towards Ajah to do a U-turn to come back to Abraham Adesanya. When we took the U-turn, we saw policemen stopping some vehicles. As we approached them, they said we should stop, and in the process, we heard a loud sound on my wife’s side window. All of a sudden, I saw blood gushing out of her chest.

“I immediately ran out; my sister-in-law, who was also with us, ran out and held the policeman; he cocked his gun at her too. Talking to him was pointless, so I went to see if anything could be done; I saw my wife gasping for breath, and by that time, my sister-in-law had brought the policeman into the car and pushed him into the front seat.

“We drove to a hospital but they said they couldn’t handle it; we eventually took her to Grandville Hospital, where she was confirmed dead. The policemen took her body and put it in the truck; they wanted me to follow them but I said I needed to go and settle my children.”