Bode Agoro Assumes Role as 22nd Lagos Head of Service

In an official ceremony held on Tuesday, Mr. Bode Agoro formally assumed the position of the 22nd Head of Service in Lagos State, following the voluntary resignation of his predecessor, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola. With his tenure underway, Agoro has pledged his commitment to ensuring the well-being and conducive work environment for all public servants across the state.

Addressing government workers during the welcoming ceremony, Agoro expressed his gratitude to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the opportunity to serve as the Head of Service. He also commended his predecessor, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, for his dedication to public service.

Agoro emphasized his determination to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor by prioritizing the welfare, well-being, and work environment of the entire workforce. He stressed the importance of providing both personal and professional welfare, including ongoing training and retraining for civil servants, as they form the backbone of the government.

“Welfare of Public Servants is a priority because things are very hard and difficult for everyone,” Agoro stated. “We need to make life better for everyone by ensuring that we cascade down adequate welfare to Public Servants.”

The new Head of Service also highlighted his focus on training, welfare, and providing a conducive working environment for civil servants in the state. He urged employees to collaborate with their respective Permanent Secretaries to address any issues they encounter while carrying out their duties, rather than keeping concerns to themselves.

Agoro urged civil servants not to relent in their efforts and encouraged them to continue raising the bar in their work. He solicited their support and cooperation to ensure a successful tenure in his new role.

In her welcoming address, Mrs. Sunkanmi Oyegbola, the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, praised the resilience and commitment of the state’s public servants. She described the assumption of the new Head of Service as a momentous occasion, as it entrusts a leader with the vital responsibility of enhancing the efficiency, productivity, and service delivery of Lagos State’s civil service.

Oyegbola extended her congratulations to Mr. Bode Agoro and expressed gratitude to Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola for his unwavering dedication to the progress of Lagos State. She expressed confidence that, under Agoro’s capable leadership, the State Civil Service would continue to thrive and contribute significantly to the growth and development of Lagos.

She encouraged all public servants to work collaboratively with the new Head of Service to achieve the shared vision of a prosperous and inclusive Lagos.