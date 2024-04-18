Bobrisky Transferred from Ikoyi to Kirikiri Prison

Fresh details have emerged regarding the whereabouts of the embattled social media personality, Idris Okuneye, famously known as Bobrisky, following his sentencing to a six-month jail term for currency abuse. The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has discreetly transferred Bobrisky from the Ikoyi Correctional Center to the notorious Kirikiri Prison.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Bobrisky remained in custody at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, a highly credible source within the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has confirmed to LEADERSHIP that Bobrisky is currently being detained at the Kirikiri Prison. The transfer reportedly occurred over the past weekend, with the move shrouded in secrecy.

Bobrisky’s incarceration stems from an incident where he flagrantly mishandled the Nigerian currency, an act captured on video during a public event in Lagos. Following a judicial ruling, Bobrisky was sentenced to serve six months behind bars for this offense.

Kirikiri Prison, renowned for its strict security measures and tough living conditions, now houses the controversial figure as he serves his sentence. This transfer signifies a shift in the ongoing saga surrounding Bobrisky’s legal woes and raises questions about the management of high-profile inmates within Nigeria’s correctional facilities.