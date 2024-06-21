Bobrisky Has Been Forgotten by Nigerians – Faduri

Former presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Faduri Joseph, has urged Nigerians to learn from the predicament faced by crossdresser Bobrisky.

Bobrisky is in jail for money mutilation and would be there for the next few months to complete his sentence.

According to Faduri, since he has been gone, “many Nigerians have moved past him.”

Faduri continued, “He’s been forgotten just like a wind on social media and many bloggers who were posting and promoting him when he was here now all kept quiet as if they don’t know him anymore, the LGBTQ community never did anything not even a protest or post or anything to fight for his release or at least a re-trial. All the million followers of him on social media kept mute, just like as if he was no longer their role model.

“Many celebrities that were famzing him then now have archived his name on their phones, and no one mentioned

@bobrisky222 again. Just within a week or two that he was sentenced, he was forgotten so fast and everyone has moved on. Hmmm.

“I’m not a fan of Bobrisky, I never would be a fan, never follow him or support what he was doing, but this post is just a lesson to whosoever is reading this post to learn about life

“Such is life ,nobody cares about you. Even when they know what you are doing is wrong, they will pretend to stand behind you until they see you falling and if you think as you are falling they gat you?. Dey, play, you will crash like Sosoliso plane and no one cares about you, you are just as good as useful and when the chips are down for you.”