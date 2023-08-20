Bob Marley Inspired My Love For Reggae – El-rufai

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, revealed that his affinity for Reggae music is attributed to the melodies and tunes of the late Jamaican icon, Bob Marley.

El-Rufai expressed this sentiment through his social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter) on a Sunday morning.

In a tweet, he conveyed, “Bob Marley, may he rest in peace, stands out as one of the most gifted musicians in history. My fondness for reggae music is intertwined with his compositions and melodies.”

He also highlighted that he holds a special appreciation for one of Marley’s tracks, ‘Who The Cap Fit.’

“‘Who The Cap Fit’ by Bob Marley & The Wailers is a personal favorite from the 1970s. Enjoy your Sunday with a song and lyrics that transcend time.”

El-Rufai went on to share some verses from the song: “Man to man is so unjust, children. You’re unsure of whom to confide in. Your fiercest adversary might be your closest ally. And your closest ally, your fiercest adversary.”

The former Kaduna governor was part of the group of 48 ministerial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.

However, the situation took a different turn when his ministerial confirmation process was halted in the Upper Chamber.

Following his presentation, Senator Sunday Karimi, the representative of Kogi West, raised concerns about a petition lodged against El-Rufai, centered around security issues in Southern Kaduna.

Subsequently, the Senate approved the appointments of 45 minister-designates, excluding El-Rufai, former deputy governor of Taraba State Senator Abubakar Danladi, and Stella Okotete from Delta State, due to security-related concerns.