News

Boat Accident Kills Four in Borno

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
7

In a swift and coordinated response, the Emergency Response Teams of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) reacted to a devastating boat accident that unfolded in the Furi community of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Out of the seven individuals who were aboard the ill-fated vessel, three have been successfully rescued, offering a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy. Regrettably, the rescue efforts were unable to prevent the loss of four lives in this harrowing incident.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers often associated with water transportation, especially in regions prone to such accidents. The NEMA/BOSEMA Emergency Response Team’s rapid deployment underscores the importance of preparedness and immediate action in such critical situations.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
7

Related Articles

IGP Olukayode Egbetokun

IGP Sets Up Committee to Review Firearms Licensing

2 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Seals Eight Nightclubs, Event Centers for Safety Violations

3 hours ago

Your Legacies Won’t Be Forgotten, Sanwo-Olu Mourns Akintola Williams

3 hours ago
Nigeria Customs

Police Alert Kano Residents on Customs Shooting Range Practice

3 hours ago