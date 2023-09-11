Boat Accident Kills Four in Borno

In a swift and coordinated response, the Emergency Response Teams of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) reacted to a devastating boat accident that unfolded in the Furi community of Maiduguri, Borno State.

Out of the seven individuals who were aboard the ill-fated vessel, three have been successfully rescued, offering a glimmer of hope amid the tragedy. Regrettably, the rescue efforts were unable to prevent the loss of four lives in this harrowing incident.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers often associated with water transportation, especially in regions prone to such accidents. The NEMA/BOSEMA Emergency Response Team’s rapid deployment underscores the importance of preparedness and immediate action in such critical situations.