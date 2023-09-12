News

Boat Accident Kills 30 in Niger State

Anthony Adeniyi9 hours ago
A boat accident in Mokwa, Niger State, has claimed the lives of 30 individuals, including women and children.

This was disclosed by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in a terse statement on Tuesday.

NEMA said, “In response to the report of a boat accident in Gbajibo Community of Mokwa LGA, NEMA’s Minna Operations Office formed an assessment team in partnership with Niger State SEMA (NSEMA) for Search and Rescue Operations in the affected areas.

“The incident took place on September 10th, 2023, in Gbajibo community, where a wooden boat carrying passengers from Gbajibo waterside to Tunga-Mango for farming purposes capsized. Swiftly, the Mokwa Police Division, Nigerian Army, and Marine Police, in coordination with local divers, rushed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations. Tragically, 30 individuals, mostly women and children, lost their lives, while several others were successfully rescued.”

