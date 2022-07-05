Entertainment

BNXN Calls For Legalisation Of Marijuana

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Nigerian superstar, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, has advocated for the legalisation of marijuana in the country.

According to him, if such is done, the substance will be taken away from the hands of dangerous people.

Bnxn said: “I’m sorry to my parents. I lied to them I was not smoking, I tried all the drugs but Marijuana was the drug that made me laugh. It’s legal in some countries, hence it’s not a drug.

“You don’t know that if you legalize marijuana you are literally taking it off the hands of dangerous people, people don’t have to go to extreme lengths just to smoke to feel good. Get your PVC.”

