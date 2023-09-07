Blue Economy Seeks Collaboration with Customs for Enhanced Productivity

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, under the leadership of Minister Gboyega Oyetola, is gearing up for a collaboration with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) aimed at optimizing productivity and revenue generation.

Oyetola, in a recent statement, highlighted his commitment to enhancing productivity, job creation, and boosting the revenue profile of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FMMBE). He disclosed that the ministry was actively exploring avenues to engage the Nigerian Customs Service to bolster its operations and achieve greater productivity.

During his visit to the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Oyetola emphasized the importance of maintaining and preserving facilities under their jurisdiction. This includes vital maritime facilities such as the Lekki Deep Seaport in Lagos, Lagos State.

Oyetola underscored the mutually beneficial nature of the collaboration with the NCS, emphasizing that it would not only be financially advantageous but also contribute to synergistic growth and development for both entities.

Furthermore, during his visit to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Oyetola assured that the ministry would work diligently to address all the issues raised and enhance the capacity of the Council.

The former Governor of Osun State expressed his unwavering commitment to realizing the objectives of the newly-established ministry and commended the Lagos State government for its investments in projects that hold significant revenue potential for the state and the nation.

Oyetola also noted that the partnership with the NCS would play a pivotal role in resolving issues concerning the over 4000 containers and more than 3000 vehicles abandoned at the nation’s ports. He pledged to implement a comprehensive plan to address the challenges posed by these abandoned shipments, ensuring efficient revenue generation at the country’s ports.

As Oyetola concluded his facility tours at various agencies and departments within his ministry, he reiterated the government’s commitment to establishing effective modalities for handling the abandoned containers and vehicles to optimize revenue generation in Nigeria’s maritime sector.