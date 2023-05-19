Blinken May Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration On May 29

Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, has hinted that the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, might attend the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as President of Nigeria on May 29.

Concise News reported that Blinken held a conversation with Tinubu over the phone during which he reaffirmed US commitment to its relationship with Nigeria.

Blinken also expressed the belief that the relationship would continue under Tinubu’s administration.

Not pleased by the call, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, faulted the US which had earlier found some fault in the February 25 presidential election won by Tinubu.

Obi is currently at the election petition tribunal challenging Tinubu’s victory at the election.

Reacting to Obi’s tweet about the call, Bashir Ahmad wrote, “Are you people still crying over the phone call when the person is even getting ready to come to Abuja to attend BAT’s inauguration ceremony?”