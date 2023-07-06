Blind Man Remanded For Defiling 13-year-old Girl

A visually impaired man named Francis Ugachukwu has been remanded to the Kirikiri Correctional Centre by the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos State. He stands accused of allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in the state.

During the court session, Justice Abiola Soladoye ordered the remand of Ugachukwu until his bail application is heard and filed.

The defendant was brought before the court on a single count charge of defilement. The state prosecution counsel, Abimbola Abolade, informed the court that the alleged incident took place in November 2022 at No. 16 Kareem Giwa Street, Abule-Osun, Ojoo, Lagos State.

The prosecutor stated that the defendant’s actions violated Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Despite the charge, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until October 18 to hear the bail application and begin the trial proceedings.