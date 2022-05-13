Blasphemy: Investigate Deborah Samuel’s Murder, Anyim Urges Security Agencies

Former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim has condemned in the strongest terms, the cruel, gruesome and unlawful killing of Miss Deborah Yakubu in Sokoto State on Thursday, 13th of May, 2022.

According to him, there is no place in a modern democracy such as Nigeria for jungle justice and killing of human beings illegally.

In a post on Facebook, Anyim said, “Miss Deborah Yakubu deserved to have been put through the full process of the law which has adequate punishment for all offences including the one she was accused of. We cannot afford now to add religious intolerance to the plethora of problems bedevilling our country.

“I therefore urge Security Agencies to carry out thorough investigation into this ugly incident with a view to bringing those responsible for the unlawful murder of a promising Nigerian to justice as soon as possible.

“I condole with the immediate family and friends of late Miss Yakubu over this painful death and irreplaceable loss. And I pray that God Almighty, in His infinite mercy, grants the soul of Miss Yakubu a peaceful repose and to those she left behind, the strength and courage to bear the loss.”