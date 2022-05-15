Blasphemy: Azman Airline Dissociates Self From Dangote’s Son-in-law’s Comment

Azman Airline has said it has nothing to do with the comment made by Jamil Abubakar, the son-in-law to Aliko Dangote, over the murder of Deborah Samuel.

Following news of Deborah’s murder over blasphemy, Abubakar had taken to social media to justify the killing.

This didn’t sit well with many who called out Azman Airline on the grounds that he was their pilot.

However, the airline dissociated itself from Abubakar, saying he stopped being its pilot in 2019.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: Capt Jamil Abubakar is no longer a pilot @AzmanAir; his last flight with us was 22nd Dec 2019,” Azman Air said in a rebuttal tweet.

“We refuse to take responsibility for a comment or view of a former staff. The general public should kindly take note.”