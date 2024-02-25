Blackout in Damaturu as Vandals Destroy T377 and T378 Towers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that two of its transmission towers, T377 and T378, along the Gombe–Damaturu 330kV transmission line has been damaged by vandals.

According to the TCN, the act which was perpetrated by insurgents on February 23, 2024, resulted in a load loss of approximately 5MW.

Ndidi Mbah, the GM, Public Affairs of the TCN, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The statement read in part, “At approximately 9:35 pm yesterday, the Gombe – Damaturu 330kV transmission line experienced a trip. Following initial checks, TCN engineers from the Bauchi regional office attempted the restoration of the line but it tripped again, prompting the dispatch of TCN’s linesmen and security operatives to trace the fault. The team, then discovered the two collapsed towers, T377 and T378.

“In the interim, TCN has arranged to temporarily supply electricity to Damaturu from the Potiskum Transmission Substation. Meanwhile, arrangements are underway to mobilize contractors that will re-erect the vandalized transmission towers and restring the 330kV line affected by the incident.

TCN condemns this act of sabotage and is again calling on relevant authorities to intensify efforts in the protection of power infrastructures.

“We are committed to working diligently to expedite the restoration process and minimize the impact of this unfortunate incident on power supply to the affected areas.”