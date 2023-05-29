Black Monday: Ignore Those Saying Democracy Is Dead – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has urged the Nigerian Armed Forces to ignore Black Monday proponents who have been on social media with the claim that democracy is dead in Nigeria.

The proponents are angry that President Bola Tinubu was sworn-in against their wishes.

Reacting, Omokri tweeted that even tough he doesn’t support Tinubu, he would henceforth regard him as his President.

He tweeted, I don’t congratulate Bola Tinubu. I don’t celebrate Bola Tinubu. I don’t support Bola Tinubu. I don’t relate with Bola Tinubu. I don’t associate with Bola Tinubu. I don’t negotiate with Bola Tinubu. I don’t pray Bola Tinubu wins in court.

“But, As from this moment, and until the final determination of our suit challenging his victory, I acknowledge that Bola Tinubu is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigerian, and urge the Nigerian armed forces to ignore the Black Monday proponents saying democracy is dead and be loyal to Nigeria’s Constitution and civil authority and preserve the status quo, unless or until changed by a court of competent jurisdiction.”