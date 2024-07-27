Black Axe Kicks Against Protest, Backs Tinubu

The Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide, popularly known as Black Axe, has urged Nigerians to shun the planned nationwide protest slated to begin on August 1.

The organizers of the protest say the goal is to end bad governance in Nigeria. They also lost other demands which includes the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, and also the scrapping of the Senate.

The organizers say the protest is spurred by economic hardship witnessed under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

However, the Neo Black Movement of Africa Worldwide is of the opinion that a year in office is not enough to judge the Tinubu administration.

This was as the movement declared it’s support for Tinubu as seen in the flyer below shared on their X social media platform.