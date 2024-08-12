Bitcoin Faces Significant Price Drop Due to Market Turmoil

The recent turmoil in the Spot Bitcoin ETF market shocked the crypto world, causing Bitcoin (BTC) to fail to stay above the critical level of $60,000. The crypto king fell by 3.65% in the last 24 hours to $58,515. This drop intensified due to increased volatility and growing concerns about a potential US recession, leading to an oversupply in the market.

Despite a strong recovery earlier this month when Bitcoin surpassed $60,000 and crossed the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), the upward momentum stalled. The recovery rally, fueled by the support trend line and improving market sentiment during "Black Monday," lost its pace. Bitcoin's price is now facing significant pullback from the 50-day EMA, which acts as dynamic resistance.

Over the weekend, Bitcoin’s price drop led to a significant increase in supply pressure, causing a sharp decline of $2,227. During Sunday’s trading session, the price fell below $60,000, and a Doji formation, indicating indecision among investors, appeared during Asian market hours. Continue