Birmingham 2022: Laidi Taiwo Claims Silver In Women’s Weightlifting Event

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
Nigeria’s Taiwo Laidi has clinched Silver in the final of the women’s 76kg weightlifting event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She lifted 96kg at the Snatch category, then at the clean & jerk category, lifted 120kg, a Junior Commonwealth Record.

A combined 216kg was enough for her to claim Silver.

Canada’s Maya Laylor (Commonwealth Games Record – Gold: 228kg) and Nauru’s Maximina Uepa (Bronze: 215kg) also scored podium finishes.

