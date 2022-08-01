Birmingham 2022: Islamiyat Yusuf Claims Bronze In Women’s Weightlifting Event

Nigeria’s Islamiyat Yusuf Adebukola has clinched Bronze in the final of the women’s 64kg weightlifting event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She lifted 93kg at the Snatch category, then 119kg at the clean & jerk category.

A combined 212kg was enough for her to claim Bronze.

Canada’s Maude Charron (Commonwealth Games Record – Gold: 231kg) and Australia’s Sarah Maureen Cochrane (Silver: 216kg) also scored podium finishes.