Sports

Birmingham 2022: Islamiyat Yusuf Claims Bronze In Women’s Weightlifting Event

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
20

Nigeria’s Islamiyat Yusuf Adebukola has clinched Bronze in the final of the women’s 64kg weightlifting event in the ongoing XXII Commonwealth Games holding in Birmingham.

She lifted 93kg at the Snatch category, then 119kg at the clean & jerk category.

A combined 212kg was enough for her to claim Bronze.

Canada’s Maude Charron (Commonwealth Games Record – Gold: 231kg) and Australia’s Sarah Maureen Cochrane (Silver: 216kg) also scored podium finishes.

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
20

Related Articles

Tunji Disu

Policeman, Tunji Disu, Wins Silver In Judo Championship

3 hours ago

Folashade Lawal Sets New Commonwealth Games Record, Wins Gold

10 hours ago

Commonwealth Games: Oyetola Hails Gold Medalist Olarinoye

1 day ago
Ronaldo

Ronaldo To Feature In Man United Vs Rayo Vallecano

1 day ago