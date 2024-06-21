Binance Executive Has Access to Quality Medical Care — FG

The Federal Government has addressed claims that Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan, is being held in unsavory prison conditions in Nigeria, or that his health is deteriorating.

In a statement, the Federal Government described such allegations are false and urged the public to disregard such.

The statement was signed by Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

It partly read, “Gambaryan is being held in lawful detention and has access to quality medical care whenever required. He also has full access to consular services from his home government.

“The Federal Government will not do anything to jeopardize his fundamental rights to lawful trial, and to quality care, including healthcare, even as he undergoes trial by the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is worth reiterating that his detention is a court-ordered one, and only the court can alter the terms or direct his release.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to follow due process in its quest to bring Binance to justice — a legitimate sovereign quest that is similarly being pursued in several other countries around the world.

“This adherence to legal and diplomatic standards underscores Nigeria’s dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the integrity of its judicial processes. The executive is being treated with the utmost fairness, and his legal and human rights are being protected throughout the judicial proceedings.”