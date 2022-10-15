Billionaire Tony Elumelu Shares Two Things That Motivate Him

Billionaire Tony Elumelu has shared the two things that motivate him in life.

He made the disclosure in a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

Elumelu said, “I’m repeatedly asked what motivates me – mainly two things do. First, are the lessons from my own life. I often wonder if my life is really different from others; am I blessed or am I just lucky? The second thing is legacy.

“After retiring as the CEO of UBA Group on July 31st 2010, I announced the establishment of Heirs Holdings and The Tony Elumelu Foundation, because I had the vision of building a legacy, not just for myself, but for others.”