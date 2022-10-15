News

Billionaire Tony Elumelu Shares Two Things That Motivate Him

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
36
Tony Elumelu

Billionaire Tony Elumelu has shared the two things that motivate him in life.

He made the disclosure in a post on his Facebook page on Friday.

Elumelu said, “I’m repeatedly asked what motivates me – mainly two things do. First, are the lessons from my own life. I often wonder if my life is really different from others; am I blessed or am I just lucky? The second thing is legacy.

“After retiring as the CEO of UBA Group on July 31st 2010, I announced the establishment of Heirs Holdings and The Tony Elumelu Foundation, because I had the vision of building a legacy, not just for myself, but for others.”

