Biden Wins Michigan Primary

United States President Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in the state of Michigan, according to media projections, but early counts showed he faced noticeable opposition over his support for Israel’s war on Gaza.

In Michigan, which is home to a large Arab-American constituency, Democratic voters had been urged to mark their primary ballots as “uncommitted” on Tuesday in protest of Biden’s Gaza policy.

With 25 percent of the votes counted, Biden had 80 percent support, with “uncommitted” getting 14.5 percent, according to The Associated Press news agency.

The latter amounts to 33,000 ballots so far, a number higher than the goal of 10,000 set by organisers of the protest vote.

Michigan routinely offers an “uncommitted” option as a way of questioning whether a named candidate has the support of the party’s base.

Former US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, won the Republican presidential primary in Michigan by a large margin, according to projections, further strengthening his grip on the party’s White House nomination as Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival, came in a distant second.

With 8 percent of the estimated Republican vote counted, Trump had 64 percent support to Haley’s 32 percent, according to Edison Research.

Continue