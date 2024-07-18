World

Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
49
Biden

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. This was disclosed by the president and CEO of UnidosUS, Janet Murguía.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.

“The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for Covid,” Murguía told attendees.

According to reports by CNN, Biden was expected to speak at the group’s conference in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

Biden, 81, had been scheduled to take the stage an hour and a half prior.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
49

Related Articles

zelenskyy

Ukraine Says Still Fighting on Dnipro River Left Bank

3 hours ago
Joe Biden

White House Denies Biden Being Treated for Parkinson’s Disease

1 week ago
Macron

Macron Asks French PM to Stay on as Political Deadlock Continues

1 week ago

Hungary’s PM Visits Putin In Moscow Sparking Outrage From NATO

1 week ago