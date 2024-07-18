Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. This was disclosed by the president and CEO of UnidosUS, Janet Murguía.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.

“The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for Covid,” Murguía told attendees.

According to reports by CNN, Biden was expected to speak at the group’s conference in Las Vegas Wednesday night.

Biden, 81, had been scheduled to take the stage an hour and a half prior.