Biden Stumbles Through Fiery Presidential Debate With Trump

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have faced off at one of the earliest presidential debates in modern US history.

The two wannabe presidents clashed at the debate hosted in Atlanta, Georgia – a key battleground state which Biden won by less than 13,000 votes back in 2020.

This is the second round of debates between Trump and Biden, as they both competed to become president in 2020, a battle Biden ultimately won.

But the consensus seems to be that Trump won this clash, with Democrats concerned that the president stumbled, drew blanks, and didn’t take opportunities to challenge Trump’s record.

Vice President Kamala Harris defended Biden, telling CNN it ‘was a slow start, but there was a strong finish’.

The two candidates strode on stage on Thursday evening and walked directly to their lecterns, avoiding a handshake.

