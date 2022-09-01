Biafrans Backing Peter Obi Are Miscreants Validating Slavery – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said the Biafrans supporting the presidential ambition of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, are miscreants.

According to him, Obi is a distraction to the struggle for the South-East to secede from Nigeria.

In a series of Tweets on Thursday, Ekpa stated that the support people of the South-East are granting Obi only validates their slavery in Nigeria.

He wrote, “Any Biafran supporting @PeterObi distraction is a miscreant. Any Biafran supporting Nigeria election in 2023 to validate the terrorist country is a hopeless person. Check the definition of hopeless. They have no hope that Biafra will come by 2023, or that Biafra will ever come.

“So, because of their hopelessness, they are jumping to validate their slavery. No normal person will chase to be a slave in Nigeria than freedom. That is how hopeless they are. We in Autopilot have their medication & will cure them before 2023 when Biafra will breakaway form Nig.”

Reacting, a Twitter user, @BenStep48288867, with Labour Party logo as his avatar, said, “I wish it’s this fake guy that was arrested.”

In response, Ekpa wrote, “Your fulani masters miscalculated, many men of God warned them. We will give you people hell for Biafra to come.”