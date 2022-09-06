Biafra Will Use Guerrilla Warfare Against Nigeria In 2023 – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa, a disciple of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said Biafra will liberate itself from Nigeria in 2023 through guerrilla warfare.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday Ekpa stated that the Bifrans’ planned exit from Nigeria was not just because of marginalisation but because they were fighting for survival.

He said, “The reason Biafra will breakaway from Nig in 2023 is to bring lasting peace in the region & by extension prevent the terrorists from making Nig a safe heaven which if allowed, will pose serious threat to global peace.

“Biafra will engage in Guerrilla warfare for self defence & to liberate Biafra from Nigeria. This has become necessary after over 50years of genocide against Biafra people.

“Exit from Nig is a struggle for survival. Marginalisation of Biafrans as a reason for exit is an understatement, we are now fighting for our rights to life, rights to self-governance, self-determination & protection of our rights to existence & above all, to avoid extermination.”