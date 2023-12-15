Headline

Biafra Restoration Will Free Nnamdi Kanu – Simon Ekpa

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
31
Simon Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu
Simon Ekpa, Nnamdi Kanu

Simon Ekpa has said his detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, can only attain freedom when the defunct Biafra Republic os restored.

Concise News reported that the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the treasonable charge against Kanu who was rearrested in 2021. The decision set aside an appeal Court ruling that ordered his release.

Reacting, Ekpa wrote on X, “I watch them from the mirror, before they finish planning, i know. It would’ve been a miracle if something else happened. Though, after I exposed their plan to adjourn the case till February, they changed it slightly last night.
The Biafra government is the only hope of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu freedom and it will happen in due time.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
31

Related Articles

Nnamdi Kanu

Supreme Court Upholds Treasonable Charge Against Nnamdi Kanu

1 hour ago
Tinubu

National Assembly’s Support Yielding Results – Tinubu

13 hours ago

FG to Check Quackery in Extractive Industry

13 hours ago
Tinubu

FG’ll Deploy Data to Address Deficiencies In Policymaking – Tinubu

1 day ago