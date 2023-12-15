Biafra Restoration Will Free Nnamdi Kanu – Simon Ekpa

Simon Ekpa has said his detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, can only attain freedom when the defunct Biafra Republic os restored.

Concise News reported that the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the treasonable charge against Kanu who was rearrested in 2021. The decision set aside an appeal Court ruling that ordered his release.

Reacting, Ekpa wrote on X, “I watch them from the mirror, before they finish planning, i know. It would’ve been a miracle if something else happened. Though, after I exposed their plan to adjourn the case till February, they changed it slightly last night.

The Biafra government is the only hope of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu freedom and it will happen in due time.”