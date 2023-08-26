Biafra Republic Government In Exile Opens Administrative Office In US

The self-proclaimed Biafra Republic Government in Exile has announced the establishment of an administrative office in Maryland, Baltimore, USA.

Simon Ekpa, the self-designated Prime Minister of BRGIE and a lawyer from Finland, revealed this information on his official X handle on Saturday.

He expressed that this office has been set up with the intention to strengthen the pursuit of Biafra’s liberation and the realization of a referendum.

Ekpa conveyed that the office is intended to cater to the needs of Biafrans across the globe.

He wrote: “The Biafra Republic Government In Exile Administrative office in the United States is ready to serve Biafrans worldwide.”

Earlier, he had also announced the forthcoming BRGIE convention scheduled to commence in October 2023.