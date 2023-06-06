Headline

Biafra Is Non-negotiable – Nnamdi Kanu

Anthony Adeniyi25 mins ago
6
Nnamdi Kanu and Lawyer
Nnamdi Kanu and Lawyer Aloy Ejimakor

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that Biafra is non-negotiable.

Kanu said this as contained in a message conveyed by his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, on Twitter.

Ejimakor tweeted, “Personal Message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: ‘I deeply appreciate the abiding solidarity of the people of Biafra & the entire IPOB noble family against my continued illegal detention. I assure you all that our pursuit of self determination to its logical conclusion is nonnegotiable’.”

Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, on the grounds f treasonable felony on terrorism charges.

The IPOB leader is seeking the secession of the South-East region from Nigeria to re-establish the defunct Biafra Republic.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi25 mins ago
6

Related Articles

Court Dismisses Suit Against Tinubu’s Inauguration Over 25% Of FCT Votes

52 mins ago
Fuel Scarcity

Fuel Subsidy Removal A Necessary Surgery – Olawepo-Hashim

8 hours ago
Tinubu at Chatham House

Nigeria’s Economy Will Turnaround Under Tinubu – Jimoh Ibrahim

8 hours ago
NLC

NLC Suspends Planned Strike, Reach Resolution With FG

9 hours ago