Biafra Is Non-negotiable – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said that Biafra is non-negotiable.

Kanu said this as contained in a message conveyed by his legal counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, on Twitter.

Ejimakor tweeted, “Personal Message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu: ‘I deeply appreciate the abiding solidarity of the people of Biafra & the entire IPOB noble family against my continued illegal detention. I assure you all that our pursuit of self determination to its logical conclusion is nonnegotiable’.”

Kanu is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, on the grounds f treasonable felony on terrorism charges.

The IPOB leader is seeking the secession of the South-East region from Nigeria to re-establish the defunct Biafra Republic.