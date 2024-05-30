Biafra: I Ate Lizard to Survive Civil War – Charly Boy

Entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has said he ate lizard to survive during the Nigerian civil war.

He also revealed the traumatizing experience of seeing dead bodies littered everywhere during the period.

Charly Boy said this in a post on social media to commemorate this year’s Biafran Day done by people of South-Eat Nigeria.

He wrote, “30th May. Biafran Day

“The Nigerian Civil War (67-70) scandalized my Youth. As a teenager, it was mother luck that kept some of us alive. I saw far too many dead bodies everywhere, mostly from starvation.

“Everyday was like one’s last. Even with some food relief from The Red Cross, some of us ate Lizards as our protein. It was hell. I will Never forget.

“By the time the war was over, our eastern Igbo brothers were all given £20 to rebuild their lives regardless of how many Billions they had before the war.

“Lessons Learnt:Life is about navigating through hardships, bouncing back from setbacks, and maintaining a positive outlook no matter the circumstances. Resilience refers to the ability to use personal, dogged qualities to withstand pressure. That our Igbo brothers have in abundance.

“Hail Biafra.”