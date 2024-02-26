Beyoncé Mourns Loss of Uncle

The family of Beyoncé is enveloped in grief following the passing of the singer’s uncle, Rowland Martin Buyince, affectionately known as Butch. He departed over the weekend at the age of 77, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love.

The somber news was conveyed by Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother and Butch’s sister, who took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her elder brother.

In her poignant post, Tina expressed her sorrow, stating, “My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend. I will miss him so much!” She fondly remembered Butch’s distinguished career in the Airforce, his passion for motorcycle riding, and his mastery in Karate, highlighting his multifaceted personality.

Tina painted a vivid picture of Butch, describing his striking green eyes, captivating storytelling abilities, and his deep devotion to his family, including his beloved wife Jeanette, devoted daughter Dana, and two grandchildren, Yvette and Roland.

She concluded her tribute with a poignant farewell, bidding Butch to “Sail on,” while noting his lifespan from June 1946 to February 2024, encapsulating the profound impact he had on those around him.