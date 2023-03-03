Between Obi, Atiku, One Is Lying About Winning – Oshiomhole

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has said between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi m, one must be lying about his claim of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was declared winner of the election and immediately announced as President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

However, Atiku, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, staged a press conference on Thursday during which he laid claim to Tinubu’s mandate.

Similarly, Obi, at his own press conference on Thursday, claimed he won, and like Atiku, vowed to head to court to proof it.

Reacting, Oshiomhole, while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said Atiku and Obi were accusing themselves of rigging each other out.

Oshiomhole said, “Between His Excellency, Peter Obi, my very good friend and His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, one of them must be lying. That is clear by the fact that Atiku who came second said he won, Obi who came third said no he is the one who won.

“So, between the two of them, they must be trying to rig each other out, so one of them must be lying and when they go to court I am sure that is one thing that will be showing when you have two people claiming victory. So, they are indirectly accusing one another of rigging each other out even for the second position.”