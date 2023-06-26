BET Awards Performance Excites Davido

Nigerian afrobeats sensation, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, captivated the audience with an exhilarating showcase at the 23rd BET Awards held on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The renowned OBO crooner delivered a medley performance of his chart-topping hits ‘Feel’ and ‘Unavailable’ from his latest album, ‘Timeless’. His dynamic stage presence and infectious energy had the crowd bouncing and fully engaged in the electrifying experience.

Davido’s remarkable performance marked him as the second Nigerian artist to grace the stage of “Culture’s Biggest Night” at the BET Awards, following Fireboy DML’s stellar performance last year, which gained momentum with his hit track ‘Peru’.

During a side interview with Billboard’s Neena Rouhani, Davido also took the opportunity to discuss the phenomenal rise of afrobeats in the United States, highlighting its explosive surge and growing popularity among music enthusiasts.

He said, “I feel good performing tonight. It should be big. It should be amazing; it’s the first time I’m performing at the [BET] Awards, and I’m excited.”

“I remember when I used to live in America as an African, in Atlanta and in Alabama for a while. I used to share [African] music, play music for my American friends and they love it. So, I always knew if we had the opportunity to be heard, eventually it [afrobeats explosion] would happen.

“Shouout to all the afrobeats artists killing it as well. Everybody putting in works, coming out here doing tours, spreading the gospel [of afrobeats].”