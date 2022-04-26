Benzema Has What It Takes To Win Ballon d’Or – Gundogan

Manchester City forward, Ilkay Gundogan, has stated that Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, has what it take to win the Ballon d’Or.

This is as he tipped the Frenchman to win the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Gundogan said this ahead of City’s clash with Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

“Right now, for me, [Karim] Benzema is, along with [Robert] Lewandowski, the best striker in the world.

“He is good with both feet, good in the air…I think he was underrated in the past and now he is proving his critics were wrong,” Gundogan told RT1 (via Eurosport).

He added, “For a long time, he [Benzema] was in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow, especially in the press, but now he’s getting the attention and credit he deserves.”

“His achievements speak for themselves. Benzema has everything it takes to win the Ballon d’Or.”