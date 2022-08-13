Benzema Deserves Ballon d’Or – Mbappe

Paris St Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has said Real Madrid compatriot, Kareem Benzema, deserves to him the 2022 Ballon d’Or Award.

According to him, Benzema just had a wonderful season during which he won the Super Cup and Champions League with deciding goals.

He said if Benzema failed to win thr award, the French striker might have to stop thinking about the award ceremony.

“Real are a Ballon d’Or machine, you have to admit that. There is a true know-how, but the most important thing is on the field of play. It is not your club which achieves your Ballon d’Or, it is you. I continue to be convinced that one day I will be able to win it in Paris.

“He [Benzema] is 34 years old, he has just had the season of his life, wins another Champions League being decisive many times… If I was Karim and I do not win, I would stop thinking about the Ballon d’Or forever,” he said.