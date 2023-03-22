Benue Govt Sets Up Transition Committee

The Benue State Government has set up a transition committee that will prepare for the handover to the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

Governor Samuel Ortom who presided over the State Executive Council meeting held Wednesday, March 22nd at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi announced the composition of the committee.

The transition committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof Tony Ijohor, SAN with all members of the State Executive Council as members.

The Director of the EXCO, Mr Bartholomew Aondoaver Ageraga, will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

Governor Ortom said the Committee is expected to come up with its report within three weeks.

On last Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections, Governor Ortom blamed the security agencies for militarising the election in the state.

He recalled how people were intimidated and tortured and in some places killed by the security deployed by the Federal Government.

He said the party was studying the outcome of the election results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission and would soon make its position known to the public.

Governor Ortom urged the people of the state to remain peaceful, adding that his administration remained committed to the cause of peace.