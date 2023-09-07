News

Benue Govt Holds Inaugural EXCO, Makes Promises to Citizens

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
10
Hyacinth Alia
Hyacinth Alia

Benue State Government on Wednesday held its inaugural State Executive Council meeting at the EXCO hall of Government House Makurdi.

While briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Benue State Deputy Governor, His Excellency, Barr Dr Sam Ode, mni, said, “the meeting of today was basically a meet-and-greet EXCO”, adding that the “Executive Governor of Benue State, His Excellency, Rev Fr Dr Hyacinth Iormem Alia is determined to provide good governance for the people of Benue state”.

He further said been the first council meeting of the present administration, the new commissioners were received into
the State Executive Council by the Executive Governor of the state.

“The EXCO members were briefed about the vision of the state and documents were circulated to them especially the Blueprint of the administration for them to acclimatize to the agenda of the government,” he stated.

