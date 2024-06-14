Benue Govt Denies £25m Loan Rumours

The Benue State Government has refuted claims that it secured a £25 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for road projects.

The government called the reports untrue and misleading, urging residents to disregard them.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, the administration clarified that no loans have been taken since Governor Hyacinth Alia assumed office on May 29, 2023.

It said, “The European Investment Bank (EIB), which has been quoted to have granted the loan to the state government, is not a money lending agency.

“The EIB only finances and supports long-term projects within the European nations and, in rare cases, outside the European Union.

“The £25m quoted is not a loan., and the public, particularly, those misinforming the good people of the state must understand that, as the Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has brought back belief and trust in governance; rekindled the confidence of lovers of development, thereby attracting donor agencies and development partners to the state.

“His government has also been visibly active in the payment of counterpart funds where and when necessary. ”

Sir Kula further said, “Therefore it is not strange that Benue made the list of states pencilled to enjoy the £25m, together with other states such as Borno, Taraba, Anambra, Cross River and Edo.

“Moreover, every sane mind understands that before taking a loan of such magnitude, (be it soft or Bond), the laws are clear that an approval of the legislative arm of government MUST be sought and gotten to that effect.

“It should be very clear to all that so far, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has not seen any need to borrow any money from anywhere. If the need arises, every due process will be followed and as one operating a very transparent government, the people will be told why and how much is to be borrowed and for what purpose.

“It is an undisputed fact that Gov. Alia has so far displayed prudent and fiscal management of resources.”