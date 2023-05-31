Benue Gov Alia Announces Key Appointments

In a recent press release issued on Wednesday by Sir Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, it was revealed that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has made three additional appointments into his administration.

The statement disclosed that the newly appointed individuals are Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, who will serve as the Chief of Staff (CoS), Moses Agbogbo Ode, appointed as the Head of Service (HoS), and Prof. Joseph Alakali, who will assume the position of Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

These appointments have taken immediate effect, according to the statement released by Sir Tersoo Kula.

It is worth noting that Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia had previously made key appointments upon assuming office. Sir Tersoo Kula was appointed as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), while Dr. Emmanuel Chenge was selected as the Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

These appointments signify the Governor’s commitment to assembling a competent and dedicated team that will support and contribute to the development and progress of Benue State. With these key positions now filled, the administration is poised to effectively implement its policies and programs for the benefit of the people.