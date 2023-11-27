Benin Founded Lagos – Oba of Benin

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has said Benin founded Lagos and can be proven through history books.

The monarch, however, stated that the Lagos founded by his ancestors is not the whole of Lagos as the city is known today but a subsection of it.

Oba Ewuare II said this during his visit to Lagos on Sunday where he was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Addressing an audience, the monarch said, “I cannot help but say that it is in history books that Benin founded Lagos. But when some people hear it now they go haywire that ‘what is the Oba saying?’ But it is true o. Go and check the records. Maybe not all of Lagos as we know it now but certain areas in Lagos – maybe the nucleus -was founded by my ancestors. The Oba of Lagos will say so.”

Meanwhile during his stay in Lagos, the Oba of Benin said the Presidency of President Bola Tinubu was ordained by God, just as he urged all Nigerians to support his administration.

Buttressing his point, the monarch noted that the victory of Tinubu in the 2023 presidential poll and his emergence as the incumbent President of Nigeria showed God ordained him to rule the country.

He said diversity is good for Nigeria and urged the people to iron out their differences and live as a family in peace, unity and harmony with one another.

“God has ordained that Tinubu would become President of Nigeria. We are all one. I am for peace and tranquility. We must live together as one. Nigeria is big. We must iron out our differences and learn to live together as one, big family,” he said.