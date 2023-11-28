Beneficiaries of NALDA Home Poultry Empowerment Scheme Receive Boost

In a significant development across Lagos East Senatorial District, over 100 constituents recently received a valuable boost to their entrepreneurial aspirations through the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) Home Growing Poultry Empowerment Scheme. This initiative, facilitated by Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, provided aspiring poultry entrepreneurs with fully vaccinated chickens, feeds, and cages to kickstart their poultry businesses.

The beneficiaries, numbering over 100, underwent training from experts on best practices for nurturing birds, reducing mortality, and succeeding in the poultry industry. NALDA’s mission is to foster rural community development through agriculture and establish agriculture as a sustainable avenue for wealth creation in Nigeria.

This initiative aligns with the Facilitations/Empowerment pillar of Senator Abiru’s legislative agenda, aimed at providing support to constituents during these challenging times. The partnership between NALDA and Senator Abiru reflects their commitment to the agricultural development and food security goals outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the event, Mr. Enitan Olukotun, representing Senator Abiru, expressed appreciation for President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and NALDA’s partnership and support for livestock farmers in Lagos East Senatorial District. He highlighted Senator Abiru’s impressive track record in various areas, including agriculture, support for MSMEs, infrastructure development, and community empowerment.

Olukotun also encouraged parents to encourage their children to seize life-transforming opportunities at the SAIL Innovation Lab, founded by Senator Abiru and his wife, Mrs. Feyisola. He mentioned that over 100 youths who trained at the Innovation Lab recently secured well-paid artificial intelligence jobs with Awari AI.

Beneficiaries of the Home Growing Poultry Scheme expressed their gratitude to Senator Abiru and NALDA for fulfilling their promises. They believe that the chickens, feed, and cages provided will significantly support their businesses and contribute to poverty alleviation in the region.

In the words of Mariam Olatoyosi, one of the beneficiaries, “We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NALDA, and Senator Tokunbo Abiru for this great support during this challenging economic period.” Adesina Oluwafemi, another farmer from Ikorodu, encouraged more youths to join the agriculture sector, emphasizing the positive prospects it offers for personal and community growth.

This initiative underscores Senator Abiru’s commitment to uplifting his constituents and promoting sustainable agriculture as a means of economic empowerment.