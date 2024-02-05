Ben Bruce Hails Ribadu’s Handling of Security

Former Senator, Ben Bruce, has hailed the National Security Adviser, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, for his handling of the security situation in the country.

According to Bruce, since Ribadu became NSA, the security situation in Kaduna and other parts that used to be plagued by insecurity has improved.

This was as he recalled what security was like under the “mal-administration” of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote on X, “The pupils of Apostolic Faith Nursery and Primary School, Emure Ekiti, were rescued yesterday by a combined team of Amotekun operatives, police officers and local hunters/vigilantes, with some of the kidnappers neutralised in the process. And like I have said before, when kidnappers receive bullets rather than ransoms, they will eventually charge their confessions and professions.

“On the heels of such good news, it was expected that our security officials would be commended. However, some groups and individuals chose this time to lower the morale of our security forces by releasing a statement that does not take in the whole picture.

“Since Nuhu Ribadu was appointed National Security Adviser, Southern Kaduna has been at peace. There has not been even one single ISWAP incident in Yobe or Adamawa. The Abuja Kaduna railway has been operating without interruptions due to security breaches. Once notorious highways, such as the Abuja-Kaduna, Jos-Maiduguri, and Benin-Ore roads, have been relatively trouble-free. In addition to this, Nigeria improved by 3 points in the latest Global Terrorism Index.

“It is easy to forget what life was like under the Buhari mal-administration and gather together as civil societies to release statements about hotspots in Plateau and Benue, as well as recent events in Ekiti and Kwara as if security in Nigeria was idyllic in the immediate past. I am not sure that helps Nigeria.

“We are coming from a place where life under Buhari was often short, anxious, and barbaric. Where 247 Shiite men, women, children and infants were slaughtered in one day, and nobody went to jail. Instead, every other month, more Shia adherents were killed. We are recovering from a system in which the President’s spokesman said, and this is a quote, “Giving land for ranching better than death.”

“We also seem to forget that ISWAP routinely overran military bases and killed hundreds of troops, such as the Metele ambush, where Boko Haram killed 118 officers and men on November 18, 2018.

“Thank God farmers are not being killed on their farms like the slaughter of almost a hundred farmers sowing their fields in Zabamari on November 29, 2020.

“We must understand that progress is a process, and solutions will come over time and not overnight. More importantly, to complain without also commending where there have been improvements is to undermine our national security architecture and play into the hands of disgruntled politicians, who do not want Nigeria to progress if they are not at the helm.”