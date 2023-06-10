Ben Bruce Applauds Tinubu, Says President Making Right Calls

Former Senator Ben Bruce, who represented Bayelsa East at the National Assembly, has publicly commended President Bola Tinubu for his strategic decisions and policies since assuming office on May 29.

Bruce specifically highlighted the remarkable transformation of Lagos State into the sixth-largest economy in Africa under Tinubu’s leadership.

In a tweet, Bruce expressed his confidence in President Tinubu’s ability to make the right calls, considering his past accomplishments.

He emphasized the significant economic growth achieved during Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State and suggested that his new role as President would have a profound impact on the largest economy in Africa.

“President Bola Tinubu is making the right calls,” Bruce said.

Lagos State’s Economic Success under Tinubu’s Leadership

Ben Bruce acknowledged President Tinubu’s role in elevating Lagos State to the status of the sixth-largest economy on the African continent.

With astute decision-making and effective governance, Tinubu’s tenure as governor of Lagos State propelled its economic growth and development, attracting investment and fostering prosperity.

The former senator said, “He turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa. Watch out!”

Positive Public Reception of Tinubu’s Policy Initiatives

Since assuming the presidency, Tinubu has introduced several policies that have been widely welcomed by Nigerians.

One notable decision is the acknowledgement that fuel subsidy has been permanently abolished, signalling a commitment to financial transparency and fiscal responsibility.

Additionally, Tinubu has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to unify the exchange rate, ensuring a consistent value for the Nigerian naira against the US dollar.

Promising Outlook for Nigeria’s Economic Future

Bruce’s endorsement of President Tinubu’s economic decisions and policy initiatives underscores the optimism surrounding Nigeria’s economic trajectory under his leadership.

With a proven track record of transforming Lagos State’s economy and an unwavering commitment to implementing progressive reforms, Tinubu’s presidency is expected to bring about positive changes and position Nigeria as a thriving economic powerhouse.