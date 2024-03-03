Bellingham Red Card Frustrates Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his team’s frustration on Saturday following the controversial sending off of midfielder Jude Bellingham during their 2-2 La Liga draw against Valencia. The match at the Mestalla took a dramatic turn as England’s Bellingham was shown a red card after protesting vehemently when referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew the final whistle just as Bellingham was about to execute what could have been a 99th-minute winning goal.

The tension escalated as Brahim Diaz prepared to deliver the potential match-winning assist, only for Manzano to abruptly end the game. Madrid players, along with coaches and substitutes, rushed onto the pitch to confront the referee, leading to Bellingham’s dismissal.

Ancelotti expressed his team’s sense of being “bothered” by the turn of events, emphasizing the frustration caused by the controversial decision. The incident stirred debate and left Real Madrid feeling aggrieved over what they perceived as a missed opportunity to secure victory.

“I think what’s just happened is unprecedented. It’s never happened to me,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“We had possession of the ball and the match should have been finished when Valencia had the ball.

“What bothers us is the red card for Bellingham because he didn’t say anything insulting. He was frustrated of course,” said Ancelotti