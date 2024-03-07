Bellingham Denounces Suspension as Unjust

Jude Bellingham, midfielder for Real Madrid, has denounced his suspension for dissent as unjust, claiming he is being unfairly singled out in LaLiga.

The controversy arose during Madrid’s recent 2-2 draw against Valencia when Bellingham’s goal, which he believed would secure victory, was nullified as it came after the final whistle.

Los Blancos’ coach, Carlo Ancelotti, revealed that Bellingham was shown a red card for his reaction, reportedly shouting, “It’s a f*cking goal,” as he confronted the referee, Jesus Gil Manzano.

Reflected in the match report, Manzano noted Bellingham’s behavior as displaying an “aggressive attitude” towards him, leading to the suspension.

Reacting, Bellingham said: “I didn’t say anything offensive, I didn’t say anything different to what my team-mates said and I think that sometimes because I’m new they want to make an example of me.

“In the end I have to be responsible for my actions and I’m not proud, but I think two matches for that is a bit ridiculous, but if it’s two matches I have to take my responsibility and I’ll cheer from the stands.”