Bellamy Named Acting Burnley Head Coach

Craig Bellamy has stepped in as Burnley’s acting head coach following Vincent Kompany’s departure.

Bellamy, who served as Kompany’s assistant at Turf Moor for the past two seasons, will now lead the team. Despite their close working relationship, Bellamy did not accompany the former Manchester City and Belgium captain to Bayern Munich, where Kompany has taken up a new role.

During his tenure as Kompany’s assistant, Bellamy played a crucial role in developing Burnley’s tactical approach and mentoring the players. His promotion to acting head coach is seen as a move to ensure continuity and stability within the club as they navigate this transitional period.

“Following the departure of Vincent Kompany, we are actively working on our search for a permanent manager,” Burnley said in a statement on Thursday.

“In the meantime, the club has placed Craig Bellamy, assisted by Mike Jackson, in the roles of acting head coach and assistant head coach.

“We have complete faith in Craig and Mike and believe their extensive experience and deep understanding of the club make them the perfect candidates to lead the team at this important time.

“We will provide further updates regarding a permanent manager in due course.”