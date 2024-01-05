Bella Shmurda Rejects Mohbad’s Portrait Gifted to Him

Singer Bella Shmurda has refused a portrait of his late friend and fellow singer, Mohbad, which was gifted to him at a recent show.

According to Bella Shmurda, he cannot place such a portrait in his house for reasons best known to him.

He, however, promised to pay the artist who put the portrait together

He said in Yoruba Language, “You that brought this picture will be the same person to take it back because I can’t put this in my house, but I will give you money.”

Mohbad died last year in a controversial manner still being probed by the Nigeria Police Force after a nationwide protest erupted in demand for justice over his death.

His corpse, which was buried hours after his death, has been exhumed for autopsy. The result of the autopsy is currently being awaited.