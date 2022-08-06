Beg ASUU To End Strike, Keyamo Urges Parents

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has urged parents to beg the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

According to him, the Federal Government cannot borrow to meet ASUU’s N1.2 trillion demand because it has other sectors to spend money on.

Keyamo said this when he spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Friday.

He said, “As the talks started, they continued their strike. You cannot allow one sector of the economy to hold your jugular and blackmail you to borrow N1.2 trillion when our total income is about N6.1 trillion, and you have roads to build, health centres to build, and other critical infrastructure to take care off,

“This is the grim picture. Even NNPC is no longer remitting money to FAAC.”

When asked what message he has for parents whose children have been at home, away from their academics since the strike started, Keyamo said he would ask parents to appeal to ASUU to call off the strike.

“I will say to them, they have heard me and seen the true picture. We are putting our cards on the table face up. ASUU’s proposal is N1.2 trillion, meanwhile, even their former N412 billion that we were paying was even 50% of the total wage structure of the FG that ASUU was taking alone before, and they are saying N1.2 trillion.

“I will tell parents and everybody to go and beg ASUU. Like the President said the other time, those who know them should appeal to their sense of patriotism,“ he added.